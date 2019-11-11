OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
Diner brings 89 jobs – and big tasty bear claws – to town

Food at Black Bear Diner features fresh ingredients. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Food at Black Bear Diner features fresh ingredients. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 5:14 p.m.

Black Bear Diner just came to Kingman, joining the competition for the best food and the best view of the Hualapais in town at 946 W. Beale St.

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Black Bear shares a building with the TA/Petro truck stop, and brings to the table an extensive menu. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served at all times.

It offers traditional American oversized portions, arguing, not without a point, that there’s nothing wrong with enjoying leftovers at home.

But food made from scratch and long hours of operation are only one side to the story. The far more important one is jobs.

Within a couple of weeks TA/Petro, which decided to bring Black Bear Diner to Kingman, hired 89 people, including cooks, servers, dishwashers and hostesses. They received 300 applications.

“All came from online recruitment and a three-day long job fair we had through Arizona Works and MCC (Mohave Community College) at the end of October,” said TA Site General Manager Tiffany Smith. “They are all locals, a couple of them commuting from Bullhead City.”

On the first morning of operation, Monday, Nov. 11, the restaurant was overstaffed, with a bunch of trainers monitoring the actual Kingman location employees, who wear suspenders with bear claw imprints to be easy to identify.

TA Regional Operation Specialist Melissa Pine stands in the corner, overseeing the minute-to-minute operations. She will be in town until Monday, then she is off to help with another location in Seattle.

“This is not the first time TA partners with Black Bear Diner,” Pine said. TA, which operates truck stops, likes this growing California brand with the cabin hospitality feel and pastries, pies, meatloaf and sausages made from scratch.

Black Bear Diner started in 1995 and has over 100 locations now, with some locals knowing it from locations in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.

photo

“My sister works at the one in Bullhead,” said hostess Christine Wisda, who said she is excited about her new job. Her favorite item on the menu is the chicken Parmesan sandwich.

“Cream pie,” said Smith when asked the same question. “Hands down. If you like coconut, that is. And eggs Benedict. And country potatoes!”

Black Bear Diner replaced another restaurant at this location, Country Pride.

“Some of the old employees got transferred to Iron Skillet,” Smith said. “A handful just took a sabbatical and came back to work when we opened. But a lot of employees are new. About 15 are TA transfers from a different place.”

Smith is very pleased with the team they have assembled. She believes in hiring good personalities who can engage with the customer. Having a good time at work is important.

“This is not an act,” she points out as her crew moves around, joking and interacting with each other.

Last Saturday was “friends and family only,” but starting this week, Black Bear Diner, with its cute black bears and children’s reading clubs, is officially open for business.

As one of the signs on the wall says: “Eat, drink and be beary.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Black Bear Diner lists Kingman among upcoming locations
KPD forced to kill young black bear
Be bear aware during this year’s traveling season
The Roadrunner Cafe downtown will reopen as Federico’s
Problem black bear removed from camp near Williams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News