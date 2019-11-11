OFFERS
Briefs | Suspects sought in Glendale teen’s stabbing death

Glendale police are searching for three men wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a 14-year-old Phoenix boy on Friday, Nov. 8. (Photo by Scott Davidson, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2aFZN0k)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 3:46 p.m.

Suspects sought in Glendale teen’s stabbing death

GLENDALE (AP) – Glendale police are searching for three suspects in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators have not yet identified the two men and one woman accused of being involved in the deadly incident Friday night.

Officers were called to a home near Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

They found an injured Elijah Ochoa-Gamez. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Investigators say three adults were fighting with the boy in front of his home when one of them began stabbing him. All three were gone by the time officers had arrived.

Arizona Sikhs donate 550 trees

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Sikh Community has donated 550 trees to low-income Phoenix neighborhoods.

Local Sikh leaders gathered Sunday with Mayor Kate Gallego and other officials for a tree dedication ceremony.

Planting of elm, Arizona ash and other drought resistant trees has already started in some downtown neighborhoods.

The gift worth about $68,000 is part of a worldwide observance of the birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Guru Nanak, who was born in 1469.

More trees are especially welcome in Phoenix, which suffers from an urban heat island effect that raises already high temperatures in areas covered by heat-retaining asphalt and concrete.

Trial set for man accused of showing agents how to make bomb

PHOENIX (AP) – A judge has set an April 14 trial for an Arizona man accused of showing undercover officers how to make explosive devices during two 2017 sting operations.

Ahmad Suhad Ahmad pleaded not guilty to charges of distributing information relating to explosives and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Authorities say Ahmad, a native of Iraq who became a U.S. citizen in 2013, told a confidential source that he had learned to detonate explosives during the Iraq war.

Investigators say Ahmad, the confidential source and two agents traveled from Tucson to a Las Vegas condominium where Ahmad made bombs.

Six weeks later, authorities said Ahmad met with a confidential source and undercover agents at a Tucson hotel where Ahmad explained how to construct an explosive device using a laptop.

FBI identifies 2nd suspect wanted in Tempe armored car theft

TEMPE (AP) – The FBI has identified a second suspect in the theft of a Brink’s armored vehicle last month in Tempe.

They say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez on charges of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

The armored vehicle was taken from outside a Costco store on Oct. 27. It was later found nearby, but money was missing.

Brinks is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ramirez and up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of all the stolen money.

A man previously identified as a suspect in the case – 23-year-old Edwin “Johnny” Jobany Villa – was arrested Tuesday.

The FBI says Villa is facing multiple charges, including felony theft.

