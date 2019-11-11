Elk tales: A trio of junior hunters harvest big game

If you’ve been keeping up with my articles in the last month, you know that a lot of young sportsmen have been successful on juniors-only antlerless elk hunts in Unit 10.

Many believe that it must be easy for these young sportsmen and women to bag an elk. But nothing is further from the truth.

I believe that the hunt success rate is about the same as the early general antlerless hunt, when 30 to 40% of the hunters will fill their tags.

The reason for the high youth-hunt success is the kids have a lot of folks out there helping to do the glassing and getting them set up to shoot. They get a lot of one-on-one assistance.

This story is about a young man who has been unable to bag an elk on three previous hunts. His name is Jordan Perkins and he is 14 years old.

Jordan took his hunter education in a class on the Hualapai Reservation that was headed up by Annette Bravo when he was just 9 years old.

Jordan was 10 when he drew his first elk tag; a cow tag in a multi-unit hunt near Kingman. He hunted hard, but was not successful.

The next year he drew another tag in the same area, but once more didn’t tag an elk.

In 2018 he drew a juniors’ antlerless tag in Unit 7, but like in the years prior, he didn’t tag an elk. He had an opportunity, but decided the shot was too far to take.

This year Jordan was fortunate to draw another juniors’ tag, this time in Unit 10.

After acquiring the required permit to hunt on the Boquillas Ranch, a plan was made for Jordan and his father, Kingman resident John Perkins, to hunt on the 750,000-acre ranch. Preseason scouting produced elk sightings, so it looked good.

On the first day of the hunt John and Jordan saw a group of elk spooked by other hunters and they made a stalk. They could get no closer than 550 yards, much too far for the young hunter using his father’s 6.5x55 rifle.

They found another herd near sundown, but the elk were on the proverbial wrong side of the fence. They had just crossed out of Unit 10 into the Hualapai Reservation.

The next day, John and Jordan were assisted by well-known Unit 10 elk hunters and Kingman residents Arlin Arnel and Cassie Walker.

The hunters and their helpers tried to find the herd that had crossed into the Reservation, but they had no luck.

But things changed on Saturday afternoon when a large group of about 20 elk were seen.

It was getting late and the herd was too far for a stalk, so the hunters watched the herd until dark and went after them early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning at dawn the elk were located and with Arlin and Cassie assisting, a plan was formulated. The elk weren’t spooked, but they were a long ways off and walking away from the hunters.

It was decided that John, Cassie and Jordan would try to catch up with the elk, while Arlin would come in from a road that he thought would be close to where the elk were last seen.

It was around 7 a.m. when the trio headed out on foot after the elk. Little did they know then that it was going to be a long hike before they would find the elk again.

The hunters had been hiking for nearly six hours when they found the elk herd. Jordan set up for a shot. The cow was feeding when Jordan touched off the rifle at a range of 260 yards.

The cow went down but almost immediately got back up. Jordan fired a second shot and she dropped. Jordan had his first big game animal.

With the hunt over, the work started. Arlin walked in from a road over a mile and a half away and the group field dressed the elk and helped pack out the elk to their truck, which was a long way off.

By the time Cassie, Jordan and John got back to the truck, they had walked a lot of miles in rugged country. John estimated that they had hiked at least six miles that day.

John said they really appreciated all of the help they received from Arlin and Cassie.

Once again friends had stepped up to help a young sportsman on his hunt. The Kingman community is fortunate to have people like Arlin and Cassie who are always willing to help others on their adventures in the great outdoors. It was a hunt none of them will ever forget!

Sometimes when applying for big game tags, sportsmen young and old alike have to consider things like when school is out or when vacations can be scheduled.

And sometimes, even with the best of planning, things don’t work out, and sometime they do.

This year 16-year-old Jason Sharp, along with his friend, 16-year-old Cameron Walker applied separately for one of the 725 antlerless elk tags that offered for the early elk hunt in Unit 10.

As luck would have it, both drew tags for the one-week hunt.

The hunt was planned and was going to involve a lot of family members, including Arlin Arnel and Cassie Walker. They were going to hunt on the Boquillas Ranch, a place that the family and especially Arlin and Cassie knew very well.

Members of both families scouted the unit starting in August, and by the time the general hunt in mid-October opened, the families were ready.

They had seen a lot of elk on their scouting trips and some thought it might be an easy hunt. But they were to find out the elk were very spooky and it was going to take a lot of effort to fill the tags the young men had drawn.

On opening day at about 10 a.m. Jason’s father, Steve, spotted a group of elk from one of their favorite glassing spots. The elk were far off so they decided to look at some other areas where they hoped the elk would be more accessible.

When no elk were seen in the other areas they looked at, they returned to the spot where the elk were last seen. It was decided that the boys and their helpers would make the long hike into the area and the elk were located and both boys got a shot right before sundown. Unfortunately, both shots missed, and it was a long hike out in the dark to their vehicles.

On the second day the hunters and their families split up. Though they would see a lot of bulls that day, no cows were sighted.

On day three the hunters glassed; glassed and glassed some more, but no elk were seen.

Day four started off good, and elk were sighted. It took a while but the two young hunters got into position and fired. Cameron’s cow was 325 yards away, but she dropped. It was his first big game animal.

Unfortunately Jason’s shot missed. They would later learn that his scope was way off.



With one elk down, it was field dressed and carried back to the truck. But it wasn’t a long walk and it wasn’t easy. The group had a two-mile pack out.

It was now Tuesday, the fifth day of the hunt, and there was just a few days left.

Another group of elk were seen by Cassie at daylight, but it was going to be a serious hike through some of the roughest country in Unit 10 to follow the elk.

With Cassie taking the lead, Steve and Jason headed off on a hike that would take them up and down steep canyons and over high ridges.

They thought the elk had given them the slip. Then Steve heard rocks rolling in a canyon below and looked down and saw a group of elk.

Jason set up at 178 yards and fired. Down went the elk and he had his first big game animal.

But there was a problem. They were a long ways from the nearest road. A call for assistance was sent out and Arlin, Stevie and Cameron Walker made the walk in with a recovery cart to bring out the elk.

They were 1.8 miles from their truck and the elk was on the side of a steep canyon.

For Cassie, Stave and Jason, they had made an amazing hike that had taken them through five miles of very rough country that not many other hunters would hunt.

Families like the Walkers and Sharps are really what hunting is all about.

It is a time of bonding, and of passing on the knowledge that has been learned over many years of being in the great outdoors.

Due to the efforts of the two families working together, both young men had taken their first elk on a hunt where more than half of the permit holders would take home an empty tag.