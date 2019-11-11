Glory, memories and cake: White Cliffs Senior Living celebrates Veterans Day
KINGMAN – The Flag Ceremony started promptly at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11 at the White Cliffs Senior Living Senior Center, 3600 Peterson Road – home to many veterans of various wars, both men and women.
The veterans and their families gathered at the lobby to celebrate American soldiers who fought all over the world, from Gettysburg to Afghanistan – soldiers, Marines and sailors.
“We pray for every veteran,” said Rev. Paul Pitts, surrounded by Kingman Young Marines members. “To die for one’s country is an honorable thing. An ultimate sacrifice.”
The ceremony started with the unfurling of the flag, followed by a refold of the flag with 13 Folds of Old Glory. The tradition honors various aspects important to military life, and its connection to religion, peace, honor, truth and justice.
Special attention was paid to female veterans and the role of womanhood and motherhood in the military effort.
Nov. 11 is celebrated as Veterans Day to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918, the first modern global war that took 40 million human lives. The U.S. lost about 117,000 soldiers of the 4.7 million Americans who served.
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Local schools just received their grades
- Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Supervisors unanimous in favor of making Mohave County Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Man convicted of Dollar General robbery sentenced to 63 years
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
- Supervisors make Mohave 2nd Amendment sanctuary
- Column: Lady Vols’ run comes to an end, but 2019 season won’t be forgotten
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: