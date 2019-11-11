Glory, memories and cake: White Cliffs Senior Living celebrates Veterans Day

KINGMAN – The Flag Ceremony started promptly at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11 at the White Cliffs Senior Living Senior Center, 3600 Peterson Road – home to many veterans of various wars, both men and women.

The veterans and their families gathered at the lobby to celebrate American soldiers who fought all over the world, from Gettysburg to Afghanistan – soldiers, Marines and sailors.

“We pray for every veteran,” said Rev. Paul Pitts, surrounded by Kingman Young Marines members. “To die for one’s country is an honorable thing. An ultimate sacrifice.”

The ceremony started with the unfurling of the flag, followed by a refold of the flag with 13 Folds of Old Glory. The tradition honors various aspects important to military life, and its connection to religion, peace, honor, truth and justice.

Special attention was paid to female veterans and the role of womanhood and motherhood in the military effort.

Nov. 11 is celebrated as Veterans Day to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918, the first modern global war that took 40 million human lives. The U.S. lost about 117,000 soldiers of the 4.7 million Americans who served.