OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Glory, memories and cake: White Cliffs Senior Living celebrates Veterans Day

Participants listen to a speaker during the Veterans Day Flag Ceremony held Monday, Nov. 11 at White Cliffs Senior Living in Kingman. Nov. 11 is celebrated as Veterans Day to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Participants listen to a speaker during the Veterans Day Flag Ceremony held Monday, Nov. 11 at White Cliffs Senior Living in Kingman. Nov. 11 is celebrated as Veterans Day to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 5:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Flag Ceremony started promptly at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11 at the White Cliffs Senior Living Senior Center, 3600 Peterson Road – home to many veterans of various wars, both men and women.

The veterans and their families gathered at the lobby to celebrate American soldiers who fought all over the world, from Gettysburg to Afghanistan – soldiers, Marines and sailors.

“We pray for every veteran,” said Rev. Paul Pitts, surrounded by Kingman Young Marines members. “To die for one’s country is an honorable thing. An ultimate sacrifice.”

The ceremony started with the unfurling of the flag, followed by a refold of the flag with 13 Folds of Old Glory. The tradition honors various aspects important to military life, and its connection to religion, peace, honor, truth and justice.

Special attention was paid to female veterans and the role of womanhood and motherhood in the military effort.

Nov. 11 is celebrated as Veterans Day to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918, the first modern global war that took 40 million human lives. The U.S. lost about 117,000 soldiers of the 4.7 million Americans who served.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Veterans Day: Kingman honors those who’ve served
Veterans Day is important for our country
Miner Editorial | Veterans Day is still a big deal; it should be revered
Kingman remembers America's veterans
Heroes to be honored Monday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News