Horoscopes | Nov. 12, 2019

BIRTHDAYS: Anne Hathaway, 37; Ryan Gosling, 39;

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make new experiences your way of learning, picking up skills and expanding your awareness. The people you encounter will give you the nudge you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop wasting time worrying about what others do. Look at what you can accomplish and the best way to go about getting what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The best way to make a point is through your actions. Doing what you say, keeping your promises and saying no to unreasonable demands will help you avoid a misunderstanding.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Engage in something that will open your eyes to new possibilities. Getting involved in a cause, volunteering

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put a schedule in place to get things done. Take physical action, and don’t stop until you finish what you start. Talk less and do more.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Join in and explore new possibilities, friendships and pursuits that will help you improve your skills and insight into future trends. Refuse to let someone’s manipulative tactics interfere with your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay focused on what makes you happy. Refuse to give in to someone who is always asking you for something. Put your needs first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. Someone with more experience will offer insight into an unprecedented lifestyle change. Don’t be afraid to do things differently.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time perfecting yourself. Concentrate on how you present who you are, how you look and what you have to offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s up to you to initiate change if that’s what you want. Waiting for someone else to make the first move will lead to frustration and impatience.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Self-improvement will make a massive difference in your life. Forget what others are doing, and focus on what’s important to you and how you are going to reach your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t give in to temptation. You’ll make more progress if you focus on what you can do to make a positive difference in the world.