OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Murray shines, but miscues cost Cardinals in loss to Bucs

Arizona Cardinals quarterback threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, Nov. 10, but it wasn’t enough to avert another Arizona loss. (Photo courtesy of Margaret Bowles)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, Nov. 10, but it wasn’t enough to avert another Arizona loss. (Photo courtesy of Margaret Bowles)

MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 2:41 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. – Kyler Murray put up big numbers, but missed opportunities and miscues doomed the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray's NFL rookie record streak of 211 consecutive pass attempts without an interception ended in the fourth quarter and led to Tampa Bay's final touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

"He's done an unbelievable job of putting us in position to win week-in and week-out," Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. "There's going to be times where mistakes happen. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, all the great ones, it happens. But we learn from them and move forward."

With Arizona at the Bucs 15 and leading 27-23, Murray's second-down pass intended for Trent Sherfield was intercepted by Jamel Dean with 3:47 left. Peyton Barber later scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 92-yard, game-winning drive for the Bucs (3-6).

"I shouldn't have thrown it knowing we've got a field goal to make the game seven points," Murray said. "Honestly when I threw there's no way I thought he was going to pick the ball off."

Murray threw for 324 yards and three TDs to Christian Kirk. He also had a team-high 38 yards rushing on three carries, including a 32-yard scamper that began a nine-play, 96-yard drive late in the second quarter.

"He's just maturing as a player," Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Continues to try and get better. He works really hard at it. We have to keep him in that direction."

Murray, the first overall pick in this year's draft, set the rookie record for most pass attempts without an interception on an 11-yard completion to Fitzgerald, moving ahead of Derek Carr (2014) and Dak Prescott (2016) who both had streaks of 176 consecutive passes without an interception in their first seasons.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner hadn't thrown an interception since Sept. 29, a span of six games in which the Cardinals (3-6-1) have gone 3-3.

Arizona also hurt its chances by losing a fumble for the first time all season and a huge second-half drop by tight end Maxx Williams that cost the Cardinals a sure touchdown early in the third quarter.

Kingsbury said Williams lost the ball in the sun.

Arizona had 11 penalties, including an offside call on a fourth-quarter Tampa Bay missed field-goal attempt. That turned into a Matt Gay 41-yarder that put the Buccaneers up 23-20.

"That's what separates the really good teams from the average teams," Kingsbury said. "We had a bunch of those mistakes. Things keep showing up. We've got to do better as a team because the effort is outstanding but we're hurting ourselves."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Murray's 3 touchdown passes not enough, Cardinals fall to Bucs
Cardinals feeling good after Sunday’s late rally for tie
Murray leads Cardinals over Bengals for 1st win of the season
Murray, Cardinals fall short against 49ers
Cardinals create glut at quarterback by selecting Murray

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News