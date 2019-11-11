‘Priority is the patient’ at A-rated KRMC

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has received its second Hospital Safety Guide ‘A’-rating of the year, which Communications and Marketing Director Teri Williams says reinforces that KRMC is continuing to make progress in its service to the community.

The award comes from the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade. A national nonprofit aimed at improving health care quality and safety, the group assigns grades to hospitals throughout the country in the spring and again in the fall, KRMC wrote in a press release. The grade “has become a gold standard” in measuring patient safety, the hospital continued.

“There are tons of pieces to it, it’s very complex. Health care is complex,” Williams said of the effort it took for the hospital to receive another A. “As a health care provider, it isn’t just the first line of care, it’s everything. It’s a continuous improvement effort; it’s just something we continually work on.”

Challenged by KRMC CEO Brian Turney to focus more closely on patient safety, Williams said the staff at KRMC has always made patient safety a priority. But now the hospital is taking extra efforts to go the extra mile for their patients.

“From our point of view, our work is about caring for patients; that’s what we do,” Williams said. “Providing good care to our patients and for the community so they can feel like they can get good health care in their community, and have confidence in their hospital.”

“I appreciate our management, clinical providers and staff who have accepted my challenge to provide care with patient safety foremost in their minds,” Turney said in the release. “Achieving another ‘A’ from Leapfrog demonstrates their dedication to those efforts, and I know they will continue to uphold the standards they have set for patient care at KRMC.”

KRMC received “above average” scores in 20 of 28 Hospital Safety Grade categories. The remaining eight categories saw KRMC receive “below average” ratings. KRMC isn’t alone, as a quick check of other area hospitals show that they, too, received lower scores in similar categories.

Williams said the hospital is working, and continuously works, to improve in those areas.

“We are very aware of those issues; those are things that we continually measure and we’re continually looking at ways to improve,” she said.

The end goal of addressing those below average scores is not making scores better, Williams said, it’s about identifying and addressing causes so the hospital can do what’s best for patients.

“The priority is the patient and what’s good for the patient,” Williams said.

To see KRMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/.