Rants & Raves | Nov. 12, 2019

Originally Published: November 11, 2019 3:02 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Whistleblower must be brought forward to testify, says Trump – The whistleblower’s attorney pushed a coup and impeachment against Trump from day one. Impartial whistleblower? Hardly! A complete hoax against Trump? Absolutely. Read the transcript. It’s a nothing burger.

Trump honors Native Americans and founders in same month – Truthburger time. Some tribes were saved by founders from extinction at hands of other tribes; some tribes were led to Christ by founders and away from cannibalism. Out of the many, one. Good and bad, we’re Americans. Let’s celebrate together.

City Council talks traffic calming to make roadways safer – We could pay for everything we need if the police would start ticketing local drivers who don’t stop at intersections designated for stops. Police could just park and wait for the numerous offenders who fail to stop.

Buchanan column: Where are high crimes? – Bribery, extortion and profit for personal gain, as is being proven, are impeachable crimes. What Obama did or did not do years ago means nothing next to today’s high crimes in office. The GOP can spin the truth but by November 2020 they can’t hide.

I think the KUSD needs to think smaller. I would have supported the measure for infrustructure improvements but wasn’t on board with all that money for Palo Christi. I know of others that feel the same.

