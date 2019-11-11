OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Registration open for Shop Small Saturday

Shop Small Saturday falls on Nov. 30, and the Kingman business community is set to participate. (Daily Miner file photo)

Shop Small Saturday falls on Nov. 30, and the Kingman business community is set to participate. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 11, 2019 3:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local businesses have but a few more days to register for Shop Small Saturday, as the window to participate will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

Small Business Saturday falls on the last Saturday in November, which is Nov. 30 this year. Businesses that register with the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce for Kingman’s Shop Small Saturday will be able to offer some incentives for their patrons.

Customers will receive a drawing ticket for every $10 spent at a registered business. The drawing prize will include baskets with gift cards, discounts and items from each registered business.

Shoppers will also receive Shop Small Passports at the event’s kickoff. Customers can get those passports stamped by businesses, and if they visit each registered location, they will receive a prize.

The day will begin with a Shop Small Saturday kickoff at 10 a.m. at the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, 405 E. Beale St. There will be snacks, drinks and $10 photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Clause courtesy of Imagine Photography.

For more information contact Valen at the chamber at 928-753-6253 or valen@kingmanchamber.com.

Information provided by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Keeping it local makes 'cents'
Bowling alley wins award; local businesses hope for Christmas boost
Chamber Mixer
Local businesses see increased traffic for Shop Small Saturday
Chamber schedules 16th annual Business Showcase

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News