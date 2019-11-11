Registration open for Shop Small Saturday
KINGMAN – Local businesses have but a few more days to register for Shop Small Saturday, as the window to participate will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Small Business Saturday falls on the last Saturday in November, which is Nov. 30 this year. Businesses that register with the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce for Kingman’s Shop Small Saturday will be able to offer some incentives for their patrons.
Customers will receive a drawing ticket for every $10 spent at a registered business. The drawing prize will include baskets with gift cards, discounts and items from each registered business.
Shoppers will also receive Shop Small Passports at the event’s kickoff. Customers can get those passports stamped by businesses, and if they visit each registered location, they will receive a prize.
The day will begin with a Shop Small Saturday kickoff at 10 a.m. at the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, 405 E. Beale St. There will be snacks, drinks and $10 photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Clause courtesy of Imagine Photography.
For more information contact Valen at the chamber at 928-753-6253 or valen@kingmanchamber.com.
Information provided by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce
