Arizona establishes trade investment office in Tel Aviv, Israel

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced that the state will open its first trade investment office in Israel. (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 5:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – The state of Arizona has opened its first trade and investment office in Tel Aviv, Israel, with Gov. Doug Ducey stating the development will create a platform for businesses in both countries.

The new office is part of the Arizona Commerce Authority, the Governor’s Office wrote in a press release. In 2018, the release continued, imports and exports between Arizona and Israel totaled more than $460 million. There are also currently 20 Israeli-owned companies operating in Arizona.

Ducey traveled to Israel in 2015, at which time he attended the Water Technology and Environment Control symposium. Ducey, and subsequently the press release, recognize the similarities between struggles facing both Arizona and Israel in terms of water management and building economies in “arid desert landscapes.”

“The opening of Arizona's trade office in Tel Aviv, Israel promises to further advance the strong relationship between our states,” Ducey said in the release. “We look forward to increased collaboration in our shared areas of strength — technology and innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship and more.”

The office will be headed by David Ya’ari, who the release identifies as an entrepreneur and business leader with “extensive” background in technology and finance.

“I was proud to spearhead this in coordination with the Arizona Commerce Authority to establish Arizona’s trade office in Israel,” said Rep. Tony Rivero (R-Peoria). “I thank my colleagues in the Legislature and Governor Ducey for helping secure funding so that this plan could become a reality, and I look forward to building on our international partnership with Israel so that Arizona can continue to increase economic growth.”

Information provided by the Governor’s Office

