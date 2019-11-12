OFFERS
Briefs | Sentencing set for man convicted of lying in probe

The sentencing hearing for an Arizona man convicted of making false statements to the FBI is set for Dec. 17/ (Photo by Scott Davidson, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2aFZN0k)



By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 4:59 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – A Dec. 17 sentencing hearing has been scheduled for an Arizona man convicted of making false statements to FBI agents during the investigation of the 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas.

Abdul Khabir Wahid was found guilty this summer of making false statements to agents and tampering with a witness.

Even though his bench trial was reopened earlier this month to let Wahid question a witness, his verdict remained unchanged.

Wahid was a friend of Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, who were killed by police after the pair opened fire outside the anti-Islam event in Garland.

ASU student found dead in housing unit

TEMPE (AP) – Arizona State University officials say a student has been found dead in a housing unit on the Tempe campus.

They say a male student was found deceased Monday at the Greek Leadership Village.

The name and age of the student weren't immediately released.

In a statement, ASU officials say police detectives are investigating the death and no other information is immediately available.

Greek Leadership Village is located in the area of Rural and Terrace roads on the east side of ASU's Tempe campus.

It opened in the fall of 2018 and houses about 950 fraternity and sorority members in a cluster of townhouse-style dwellings.

Mexican official: Arrests made in killings of US citizens

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico's top security official says arrests have been made in last week's killings of nine U.S. women and children by suspected cartel gunmen in northern Mexico.

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo is not saying how many people have been arrested or giving any information on what organization they belong to. His department did not respond to requests for further information Monday.

The ambush attack occurred Nov. 4 in the Mexican state of Sonora. Authorities suspect Mexican drug cartel hit men carried out the attack.

The victims were dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, members of Mormon communities in northern Mexico not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Police: Man dead, woman injured after shooting at Mesa hotel

MESA (AP) – Police in Mesa say a man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting at a hotel.

They say the shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Monday.

The woman was shot in her legs and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, she led them to the man who was fatally shot inside a room at the hotel.

The names of the man and woman haven't been released yet and it's unclear if the two shot each other.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and it's being investigated.

