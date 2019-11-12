Cerbat Cliffs welcomes disc golfers with new course

KINGMAN – With the growing popularity of disc golf nationwide, the City of Kingman wanted to offer local and out-of-town players a brand new course at which to compete and hone their craft.

Disc golf at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave., is brand new, having only opened at the end of October, 2019. Parks Director Mike Meersman said the course at Firefighter’s Memorial Park, 2201 Detroit Ave., sees plenty of use, and since disc golf is growing nationwide, the City of Kingman wanted to give disc golfers another venue at which to play.

Twenty-five disc golfers attended opening day Saturday, Oct. 26. “They had a great time with a lot of very positive comments,” Meersman said. “A lot of people that came and played said it was one of the best disc golf courses they’ve ever played.”

The Kingman Disc Golf Club had good things to say about the course on its Facebook page. “The course plays amazing and is definitely the missing link to Kingman’s arsenal of courses,” Kingman Disc Golf wrote.

In an effort to not disturb golfers, disc golf can be played starting at 2 p.m., which Meersman explained is the beginning of a slower time on the regular golf tee sheet. Most of the disc golf course is in the rough and out-of-play areas.

“Disc golf fees are less than regular golf fees,” Meersman said. “We looked at best practices of other golf courses that offer disc golf on their regular golf course. We evaluated the information, considered the time they will be playing and looked at what was best for the City of Kingman.”

Walking the 18-hole disc golf course costs $6, while jumping into a golf cart will raise the price to $15.

Meersman said completing 18 holes of disc golf takes about the same amount of time as playing nine holes of regular golf.

Meersman also noted that disc golf requires no irrigation, fertilizers or chemicals, and requires only minimal maintenance. Disc players don’t make divots or leave ball marks on the greens, he added.

And one of the City’s hopes is being realized. Meersman said the hope was for disc golfers to take to the actual golf course upon becoming acquainted with it. Meersman said so far, that’s been happening.

The City hopes the new course will not only attract locals, but folks from out of town, such as from Las Vegas and Phoenix.

“You hear enough about there being nothing to do,” Meersman said. “This is another thing for people to do.”