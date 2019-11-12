OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Changing tastes: No. 1 milk company goes under due to declining demand

Given more choices, Americans are drinking less milk, leading in part to the bankruptcy of Dean Foods, America’s biggest milk processor. (Photo by Sebastiaan ter Burg, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2O9adt9)

Given more choices, Americans are drinking less milk, leading in part to the bankruptcy of Dean Foods, America’s biggest milk processor. (Photo by Sebastiaan ter Burg, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2O9adt9)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 5:01 p.m.

Dean Foods, America's biggest milk processor, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday amid a steep, decades-long drop-off in U.S. milk consumption blamed on soda, juices and, more recently, nondairy substitutes.

The Dallas company said it may sell itself to the Dairy Farmers of America, a marketing cooperative owned by thousands of farmers.

"Despite our best efforts to make our business more agile and cost-efficient, we continue to be impacted by a challenging operating environment marked by continuing declines in consumer milk consumption," CEO Eric Berigause said in a statement.

Since 1975, the amount of milk consumed per capita in the United States has tumbled more than 40%, a slide attributed to a number of reasons but mostly the rise of so many other choices, including teas, sodas, juices and almond and soy milk.

That has hit dairy farms and milk sellers hard, leading some smaller family farmers to quit the business.

Another blow to Dean Foods came when Walmart opened its own milk processing plant in Indiana last year.

Dean Foods has lost money in eight of its last 10 quarters and posted declining sales in seven of the last eight.

The company said it will continue operating normally while it puts its finances in order under Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It has lined up about $850 million in financing from lenders.

Its stock rose 2.3% in morning trading.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

To boost milk, dairy groups support high school coffee bars
Sugar versus aspertame: What's better?
Diet Center tip of the week – Sugar versus Aspartame
An Arizona dairy woman grows appreciation for female farmers
Organic Matter: Not all the way there yet, but schools helping make food healthy, nutritious

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News