OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Beale Street Theater renovation project on target to meet matching grant goal

Kristina Michelson, Kingman Center for the Arts executive director, stands in front of the Beale Street Theater in this file photo. KCA is only $5,000 away from reaching its goal. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kristina Michelson, Kingman Center for the Arts executive director, stands in front of the Beale Street Theater in this file photo. KCA is only $5,000 away from reaching its goal. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 5:26 p.m.

The Kingman Center for the Arts, owner of the historic Beale Street Theater, is thrilled and honored to announce it is on target to meet Angle Homes’ $100,000 Matching Grant Challenge by the end of 2019, thanks in great part to a fundraiser on Nov. 2 hosted by Scott and Emilie Preston, which raised over $17,000.

The KCA would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Preston family for providing their beautiful home as a venue for the event, as well as donating the delicious food prepared by Garibaldi’s.

We would like to thank the amazing, local artists who donated pieces for auction at the event: Sarah Peterson, Doris Lightwine, John VanVliet, Justin Poole, Anna Ryan, Mike Lawrence and Andrew Florea; and Diamond Brothers Jewelry for donating a beautiful piece from its new Effy line, a 14KW diamond and amethyst ring.

Thank you to Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar and Black Bridge Brewery for sponsoring the cocktails for the event, and Larrea Blossoms for donating flowers. KCA is also grateful to Bronwyn and Ryan Swigert for playing beautiful cello and violin pieces during the event.

Thank you to all the community members who attended and generously donated to help the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project.

Thanks to community donations and volunteerism, Kingman Center for the Arts has now reached $95,000 raised in 2019 toward its Beale Street Theater Renovation Project. Angle Homes has been instrumental in sparking community interest in this vital downtown project as a result of its promise to double all funds raised in 2019 up to $100,000.

Thanks to the support of the wonderful Kingman community members and local businesses, KCA is only $5,000 away from reaching this goal. To find out how you can help, or to become a KCA volunteer, please visit www.bealestreettheater.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Beale Street Theater Angle Homes Grant deadline extended to Dec. 31
Kingman Center for the Arts almost to its goal, deadline is Sept. 30
Beale Street Theater receives $100,000 matching grant from Angle Homes
Kingman Center for the Arts 6x6 canvas Route 66 fundraiser deadline approaching
Beale Street Theater: Coming to a city very near you

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News