Community View | Beale Street Theater renovation project on target to meet matching grant goal

The Kingman Center for the Arts, owner of the historic Beale Street Theater, is thrilled and honored to announce it is on target to meet Angle Homes’ $100,000 Matching Grant Challenge by the end of 2019, thanks in great part to a fundraiser on Nov. 2 hosted by Scott and Emilie Preston, which raised over $17,000.

The KCA would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Preston family for providing their beautiful home as a venue for the event, as well as donating the delicious food prepared by Garibaldi’s.

We would like to thank the amazing, local artists who donated pieces for auction at the event: Sarah Peterson, Doris Lightwine, John VanVliet, Justin Poole, Anna Ryan, Mike Lawrence and Andrew Florea; and Diamond Brothers Jewelry for donating a beautiful piece from its new Effy line, a 14KW diamond and amethyst ring.

Thank you to Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar and Black Bridge Brewery for sponsoring the cocktails for the event, and Larrea Blossoms for donating flowers. KCA is also grateful to Bronwyn and Ryan Swigert for playing beautiful cello and violin pieces during the event.

Thank you to all the community members who attended and generously donated to help the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project.

Thanks to community donations and volunteerism, Kingman Center for the Arts has now reached $95,000 raised in 2019 toward its Beale Street Theater Renovation Project. Angle Homes has been instrumental in sparking community interest in this vital downtown project as a result of its promise to double all funds raised in 2019 up to $100,000.

Thanks to the support of the wonderful Kingman community members and local businesses, KCA is only $5,000 away from reaching this goal. To find out how you can help, or to become a KCA volunteer, please visit www.bealestreettheater.com.