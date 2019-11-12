OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Company's bid to use groundwater for nuclear plant denied

Arizona water regulators have denied a request to use groundwater to cool a nuclear power plant. (Photo by Frédéric Paulussen on Unsplash)

Arizona water regulators have denied a request to use groundwater to cool a nuclear power plant. (Photo by Frédéric Paulussen on Unsplash)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 5:15 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona water regulators have rejected an application by an electric company to use groundwater to cool the nuclear power plant west of Phoenix because the water is being used by nearby residents, officials said.

The state Department of Water Resources denied the request from Arizona Public Service Company to use groundwater in the Buckeye area and study it as an alternative to expensive reclaimed water because it is being used, The Arizona Republic reported Monday.

The permit requires water has no other beneficial use, state department officials said.

"The Department finds that this groundwater is currently being used beneficially and that this objection provides a valid reason to deny the application," officials said in the rejection letter.

Company officials have 30 days to file an appeal if they decide to do so, department officials said.

The permit would allow the electric company to blend groundwater with the treated wastewater from the 91st Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant, officials said. The plan would have included drilling of a well near State Route 85 between Interstate 10 and the Gila River.

The utility has been looking for cost-effective solutions for water to power the nuclear plant in the future.

"If we don't get some kind of innovative approach to water, 20 or 30 years down the road, the costs would just be prohibitive," company executive Jack Cadogan said. "We've always known we would be looking for innovative, cost-effective solutions for water."

The Buckeye Water Conservation and Drainage District and Buckeye Irrigation Company filed a formal opposition to the electric company plan.

"We feel the director (of ADWR), after thoroughly reviewing the application and the opposition, made the correct decision," said Noel Carter, general manager of the Buckeye water district.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Future of Arizona nuclear plant may see hydrogen production
Hualapai must be dry to fly
No deal yet on using wastewater
Solar plant gets green light
Hualapai Solar plans progressing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News