Horoscopes | Nov. 13, 2019

Birthdays: Gerard Butler, 50; Jimmy Kimmel, 52; Whoopi Goldberg, 64; Chris Noth, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your energy where it counts. What you accomplish will encourage a positive lifestyle change.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Embrace knowledge, traveling and positive relationships. Much can be accomplished if you work in unison with like-minded people instead of wasting time supporting a narcissist.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your energy where it counts – personal gains, better relationships and spending more time living a healthy lifestyle. Take an aggressive role in maintaining equality and balance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Taking physical action will make you feel good about who you are and what you accomplish. Look at the big picture, and do your part.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Incorporate change to acquire stability, not because you are bored. If you feel anxious, implement a personal adjustment that will ease stress and improve your health.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visit a place or someone who inspires you. An honest assessment will help you cut out anyone and anything that isn’t advantageous, leaving more time for what and who is beneficial.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Investments should be scrutinized. It’s a waste of time and cash changing something that doesn’t need to be replaced.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Taking control will make you feel less anxious. A personal relationship will improve if you have a heart-to-heart discussion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be reasonable, and do things according to the rules. Get the nitty-gritty before you sign up for something that benefits someone other than yourself.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A domestic change will encourage you to spend more time at home. Comfort and convenience should be your goals, and doing more with the ones you love will be your reward.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take action, and be proud of what you accomplish. Changes at home will ease stress and encourage new beginnings.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your health and well-being. Practice money management.