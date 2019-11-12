OFFERS
Kingman Miner becomes triweekly next week

The Kingman Miner will not have a Monday or Tuesday paper on Nov. 18 and 19. The Wednesday, Nov. 20 edition starts a shift to print publication on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. (Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 6:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Daily Miner will officially become the Kingman Miner next week as the print edition shifts to three times a week.

There will be no Monday or Tuesday paper on Nov. 18 and 19, as the Wednesday, Nov. 20 edition starts a shift to print publication on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Miner’s website, kdminer.com, will continue as a seven-day, 24-hour news publication with fresh content daily.

