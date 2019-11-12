KRMC eyes crosswalk on Beverly Avenue

KINGMAN – Motorists and pedestrians alike will soon notice a new crosswalk on Beverly Avenue, courtesy of Kingman Regional Medical Center and the City of Kingman.

KRMC wrote in a press release that its recent renovation projects, such as the Cardiovascular Center and expansions at the Emergency Department, have impacted parking.

To address the issue, the hospital has created an additional 125 parking spaces behind KRMC Urgent Care, 1726 Beverly Ave.

“This crosswalk will enable employees who use these parking spaces to safely cross the street to the main KRMC campus,” KRMC wrote in the release.

T.R. Orr, Inc. will complete the project in collaboration with the City of Kingman.

Traffic cones will be in place to help direct traffic during construction. The crosswalk has an estimated completion date of the week of Nov. 18.

“Our goal here is simply to provide KRMC’s patients, visitors, and employees with safe and sufficient parking for our facilities as we expand our services,” said Ryan Kennedy, KRMC’s chief operating officer in the release.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center