Mohave County is renovating Veteran’s Park in Golden Valley
KINGMAN – Veteran’s Park in Golden Valley is getting a makeover, and the county is not wasting time, having a Mohave County Parks employee working on the site only a week after allocating the money for the renovation.
The park is located at Chino Drive and North Verde Road. Amenities to be funded by the $75,000 allocation approved by the board Nov. 4 include new playground equipment and concrete walkways enhancing accessibility.
The park serves the whole community – elderly people, children and teenagers alike. In 2017, a building in the park was vandalized and covered with offensive tags.
In a county news release, Parks Administrator Hal Barton said the basketball court will also be resurfaced and the half-acre area within the walkway will be covered in grass or artificial turf the following budget year.
“We’re trying to improve our parks with the improvements to Veteran’s Park being completed by next spring,” Barton said.
“It’s an upgrade we’ve been working toward for a long time, but the money just wasn’t there,” said District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop. “It’s really needed and I think the people of Golden Valley deserve this upgrade. This is a gathering place for them.”
Additional revenue generated by a new fee structure implemented in January and a record number of summer visitors at Davis Camp along the Colorado River in Bullhead City will pay for the project.
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Local schools just received their grades
- Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Mohave 911
- Man convicted of Dollar General robbery sentenced to 63 years
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Supervisors unanimous in favor of making Mohave County Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: