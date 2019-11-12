New York man sentenced to 4 years in Arizona prison
KINGMAN – Brian David Printup, arrested in March 2019 on charges related to transporting dangerous drugs for sale, was sentenced to four years in prison Friday, Nov. 1 after entering a guilty plea.
The Mohave County grand jury charged that on or about March 3, 2019 around Milepost 5 on I-15, Printup “knowingly imported into Arizona or transported dangerous drugs for sale …” according to court documents. Printup, 47, was subsequently charged with transportation of drugs for sale (MDMA), a Class 2 felony. It was that charge to which he pleaded guilty.
Printup was sentenced to four years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. He will receive credit for 232 days served in custody and will be required to pay nearly $9,000 in fines.
Originally charged alongside Printup was 68-year-old David Royden Mitchell. However, those charges have been dismissed, as the state received notice that Mitchell died Sept. 9 in Syracuse, New York.
