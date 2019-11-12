Poker Run set for Saturday in Bullhead City
The Colorado River Chapter 32-7 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host its 2nd Annual Veterans Appreciation Motorcycle Poker Run on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Bullhead City.
The nonprofit group is inviting the general public to participate.
Registration will be from 8-9:30 a.m. at Moose Lodge #1860, 2620 Miracle Mile, Bullhead City.
There will be poker run prize money, drawings and door prizes.
The event will benefit local Mohave County veterans.
“This non-profit group is making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families. Join the Colorado River CVMA for a day of great riding and camaraderie for a worthy cause, Arizona’s veterans,” the group wrote in a news release.
The group’s focus is to help veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter and guidance, or simply to say "thank you and welcome home" to fellow veterans.
For additional information or questions about the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association contact Commander Bob Farmer at cvma32.7@gmail.com or 765-427-6691.
Information provided by the Colorado River Chapter 32-7 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
