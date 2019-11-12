OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Poker Run set for Saturday in Bullhead City

The Colorado River Chapter 32-7 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host a poker on run on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Bullhead City. (Photo by T. Voekler, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/32JIXXg)

The Colorado River Chapter 32-7 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host a poker on run on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Bullhead City. (Photo by T. Voekler, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/32JIXXg)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 6:05 p.m.

The Colorado River Chapter 32-7 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host its 2nd Annual Veterans Appreciation Motorcycle Poker Run on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Bullhead City.

The nonprofit group is inviting the general public to participate.

Registration will be from 8-9:30 a.m. at Moose Lodge #1860, 2620 Miracle Mile, Bullhead City.

There will be poker run prize money, drawings and door prizes.

The event will benefit local Mohave County veterans.

“This non-profit group is making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families. Join the Colorado River CVMA for a day of great riding and camaraderie for a worthy cause, Arizona’s veterans,” the group wrote in a news release.

The group’s focus is to help veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter and guidance, or simply to say "thank you and welcome home" to fellow veterans.

For additional information or questions about the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association contact Commander Bob Farmer at cvma32.7@gmail.com or 765-427-6691.

Information provided by the Colorado River Chapter 32-7 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Combat Vets give $2,000 to Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council
Laughlin River Run festivities continue
Poker run will help Special Olympics
Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
Bullhead City hosting its own Bike Fest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News