OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Nov. 13, 2019

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 5:33 p.m.

City will contact residents for citizen survey, property tax inquiry – Why does the city waste money on such things? They already know the answer. But since they don’t want to admit it, here it is again: We don’t want any more taxes, and government needs to live within its means.

School Bond fails – As a teacher recently resigned, teaching is no longer a valued profession. Teachers babysit for parents that don’t parent and the rightwingers think educators are all communists (Thanks, Hannity.) I would not recommend the profession to anybody.

Veterans Day – Enjoyed the special Veterans Day section in Friday’s Nov. 8 paper. Thank you for serving.

We all owe thanks to Donald Trump for being such a buffoon – He is strengthening the Democratic Party! He is a fine court jester, but seriously folks, who is running this country?

Local schools just received their grades – Show us what the salaries for teachers are at each school. Show us the economic status of the parents at each school and I will show you why schools pass or fail.

Column: The words Trump had to hear: Investigation, Biden, Clinton – It ain’t over by a long shot, folks. We should have elected John Kasich in 2015 because this disaster is on us!

Democrats see trouble at the top of their ticket – Bloomberg should be the Democrats’ answer to Trump. He’s got as much money as the current president and he will show us his taxes!

Where are the high crimes? – If President Trump was to be impeached, history will be repeated!

The City of Kingman needs to clean out its swamp, and the sooner the better - The good old boys and girls need to bow out and stop trying to raise taxes. Seniors cannot afford to pay more.

Come salute veterans Saturday – Appreciate this parade. My husband served in the Navy – USS Los Angeles – a long time ago. I am aware other Kingmanites did also because they joined together right out of MCUHS, visits entailed hitchhiking home from San Diego. Memories!

President Trump’s tax returns will be incomprehensible (that means you will not understand) to 99.9% of the idiots that are demanding to see them. Do you think there will be a line item for Russian collusion expense?

Local schools just received their grades – Tests for schools aren’t the best but the state has to measure something and that’s the game administration and teachers have to play. KUSD didn’t fare well and more pay/money isn’t the answer. KUSD, you got some explaining to do.

Trump: Whistleblower must be brought forward to testify – AP, again, got it wrong. Trump did not pressure Zelensky (read the transcript) nor did he withhold funds from Ukraine but he had a right to since Ukraine is known for corruption. Zelensky didn’t know funds were coming.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | Oct. 10, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 11, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 6, 2019
Rants and Raves | Nov. 10, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 4, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News