Route 66 Rattler mountain bike race set for Saturday

KINGMAN – It is not too late to register for the Route 66 Rattler mountain bike race from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 16 in Kingman.

For a second year, the race starts at Kingman Arch at Locomotive Park, N. 1st St., and the whole downtown is mobilizing with downtown businesses setting up a beer garden and bringing live music.

“It’s the second time we meet downtown,” said Denise Myers from the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance, which worked to bring a mountain bike race to Kingman. She succeeded six year ago, and since then Kingman hosts the Route 66 Rattler race each year.

Classes include Beginner, Sport, Single Speed, Expert and Pro.

To sign up for the event and learn more about the competition visit https://www.bikereg.com/44085.

“Setting up a race here was a goal for local racers for a while,” Myers told the Miner. “We usually have 100 to 150 racers.

We used to meet at the Monolith Garden Trail, but we wanted to give racers a chance to experience downtown.”

Myers checks the weather again, just in case, before she gives her prognosis for the Saturday.

“Yeah, it will be prime weather for racing,” she said. “Seventy five degrees and zero rain expected.”

Trophies will be awarded in 10 categories, with custom medals for each group and free event T-shirts for registered riders.

An after-race party to be held at the Kingman Arch in downtown Kingman will feature a DJ.

The Colorado River Area Trail Alliance (CRATA) is a local mountain bike club and trail advocacy group.

It represents northwestern Arizona and the tristate Colorado River area.