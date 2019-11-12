Route 66 Rattler mountain bike race set for Saturday
KINGMAN – It is not too late to register for the Route 66 Rattler mountain bike race from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 16 in Kingman.
For a second year, the race starts at Kingman Arch at Locomotive Park, N. 1st St., and the whole downtown is mobilizing with downtown businesses setting up a beer garden and bringing live music.
“It’s the second time we meet downtown,” said Denise Myers from the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance, which worked to bring a mountain bike race to Kingman. She succeeded six year ago, and since then Kingman hosts the Route 66 Rattler race each year.
Classes include Beginner, Sport, Single Speed, Expert and Pro.
To sign up for the event and learn more about the competition visit https://www.bikereg.com/44085.
“Setting up a race here was a goal for local racers for a while,” Myers told the Miner. “We usually have 100 to 150 racers.
We used to meet at the Monolith Garden Trail, but we wanted to give racers a chance to experience downtown.”
Myers checks the weather again, just in case, before she gives her prognosis for the Saturday.
“Yeah, it will be prime weather for racing,” she said. “Seventy five degrees and zero rain expected.”
Trophies will be awarded in 10 categories, with custom medals for each group and free event T-shirts for registered riders.
An after-race party to be held at the Kingman Arch in downtown Kingman will feature a DJ.
The Colorado River Area Trail Alliance (CRATA) is a local mountain bike club and trail advocacy group.
It represents northwestern Arizona and the tristate Colorado River area.
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Local schools just received their grades
- Unofficial results: $35 million school bond earns 'no' vote
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Mohave 911
- Man convicted of Dollar General robbery sentenced to 63 years
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Supervisors unanimous in favor of making Mohave County Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- VIDEO: Dog dies after being rescued from mine
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Proposed highway from Nogales to Kingman draws foes
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: