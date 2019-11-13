Arizona congressman’s tweets raise Epstein conspiracy theory
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar appears to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
The Republican congressman sent 23 tweets Wednesday about the first public impeachment hearing examining President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The first letter of each tweet spelled out “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”
A New York medical examiner ruled Epstein’s jailhouse death a suicide. But conspiracy theories have persisted, fueled by Epstein’s links to princes, politicians and other famous and powerful people.
The Associated Press asked Gosar spokesman Ben Goldey whether the congressman sent the tweets himself.
Goldey’s emailed response used the first letter of each sentence to spell “Area 51.” He did not answer the question but said the tweets were substantive.
