Chillin’ on Beale: Chill night and warm hearts

KINGMAN – Gene Kirkham thinks it has been 15 years since the tradition of the Chillin’ on Beale car shows and cruises started in Kingman. It was initiated by “this guy,” who passed it to “Ron and Ralph.” They, in turn, handed the leadership to Kirkham, who partnered with Ken Conaway three years ago. They run it each year, March to November.

Christmas Chillin’ on Beale will take place from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, and is combined with a toy, food and clothing “joy drive” that will benefit children in Kingman and Golden Valley. The meeting is at 419 E Beale St.

But what is Chillin’ on Beale?

“We’re just cruising,” Kirkham said. “And then we park and we meet people. I’ve met thousands of people over the years. It’s community building more than anything.”

Everybody is invited to get in the spirit of the holiday season by bringing an unwrapped toy, a new coat, or canned or non-perishable foods. Each donation will be rewarded with a drawing ticket for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

It was Kirkham and Conaway who introduced a charity element to Chillin’ a few years go.

“Last year, we filled three trucks,” Kirkham said. “But then we learned that the toys went to children outside of Kingman. Not this time.”

This time toys will be donated to Child Protective Services for distribution to local children.

The event also helps local businesses.

“Wherever we are chillin’, businesses have their best nights,” Kirkham said.

For more information, call 714-488-1843.