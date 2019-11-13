OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Chillin’ on Beale: Chill night and warm hearts

Gene Kirkham, standing, and Ken Conaway are shown during a parade of cars in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Gene Kirkham, standing, and Ken Conaway are shown during a parade of cars in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 5:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Gene Kirkham thinks it has been 15 years since the tradition of the Chillin’ on Beale car shows and cruises started in Kingman. It was initiated by “this guy,” who passed it to “Ron and Ralph.” They, in turn, handed the leadership to Kirkham, who partnered with Ken Conaway three years ago. They run it each year, March to November.

Christmas Chillin’ on Beale will take place from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, and is combined with a toy, food and clothing “joy drive” that will benefit children in Kingman and Golden Valley. The meeting is at 419 E Beale St.

But what is Chillin’ on Beale?

“We’re just cruising,” Kirkham said. “And then we park and we meet people. I’ve met thousands of people over the years. It’s community building more than anything.”

Everybody is invited to get in the spirit of the holiday season by bringing an unwrapped toy, a new coat, or canned or non-perishable foods. Each donation will be rewarded with a drawing ticket for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

It was Kirkham and Conaway who introduced a charity element to Chillin’ a few years go.

“Last year, we filled three trucks,” Kirkham said. “But then we learned that the toys went to children outside of Kingman. Not this time.”

This time toys will be donated to Child Protective Services for distribution to local children.

The event also helps local businesses.

“Wherever we are chillin’, businesses have their best nights,” Kirkham said.

For more information, call 714-488-1843.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chillin’ on Beale Street kicks off another summer of car fun
Chillin': Kingman's downtown car show returns Saturday
Chillin' On Beale Street
Dutch artist donates models to Route 66 Association
Good Ol’ Fashioned Car Show at the Mohave County Fair

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News