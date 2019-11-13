OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Deceased male identified as Californian Hyok Kyo Chong

Originally Published: November 13, 2019 6:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – The deceased male found floating face down in Lake Havasu near a business in the 1300 block of McCulloch Boulevard has been identified by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as 52-year-old Hyok Kyo Chong of California.

Fingerprints from Chong, who was located Oct. 5, were obtained during an autopsy and sent to the Department of Homeland Security for analysis and identification. Detectives were notified Friday, Nov. 8 that the prints belonged to Chong.

Further investigation revealed Chong had been reported missing out of Los Angeles by family. Next of kin was notified of the findings. No obvious signs of trauma or foul play were observed and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Missing Kingmanite Bruce Downey found deceased
MCSO finds two dead in Meadview
UPDATE: Victims of tragic Friday drowning at Lake Havasu are identified
Sheriff's office finds dead body at Thompson Bay in Lake Havasu
California teen drowns near Lake Havasu

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News