Deceased male identified as Californian Hyok Kyo Chong
KINGMAN – The deceased male found floating face down in Lake Havasu near a business in the 1300 block of McCulloch Boulevard has been identified by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as 52-year-old Hyok Kyo Chong of California.
Fingerprints from Chong, who was located Oct. 5, were obtained during an autopsy and sent to the Department of Homeland Security for analysis and identification. Detectives were notified Friday, Nov. 8 that the prints belonged to Chong.
Further investigation revealed Chong had been reported missing out of Los Angeles by family. Next of kin was notified of the findings. No obvious signs of trauma or foul play were observed and the cause of death is still under investigation.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
