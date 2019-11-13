Diet Center’s Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to handle the holidays

There’s only about seven weeks left in the year. For many that means the holidays are almost here.

Hi, this is Eunice from the Diet Center.

Holiday foods seem to be abundant. Unfortunately, they aren’t around for just one day. You may find yourself attending or hosting several parties! Although you know the temptation to get off track from your Diet Center or other weight loss program will be there, lack of control doesn’t have to be. In order to remain in control, have the proper attitude. Remember that achieving and maintaining your weight loss goals involves eating healthy for life. Holidays are always going to be a part of life, so learning how to handle them is one aspect of your healthy lifestyle.

Be honest with yourself. If you’re preparing meals, plan ahead and reduce the fat and calories in them. If you attend a dinner party, make wise choices to stick to your program as close as possible. For example, select fruits, eat more vegetables, choose whole grain breads without butter, and consume smaller portions of higher fat dishes like creamy mashed potatoes or heavy casseroles.

You may consume foods not included in your weight loss program. Be mentally prepared for those times by accepting the fact that this can happen, and you can recover! You will not be able to go backwards and change mistakes, but you can move forward and get back on track. Remember the choices are yours to make, as well as the actions that will help you continue to succeed!

One area that can help us to be more successful especially this time of year is learning to reduce stress and relax. This will help us to have the ability to have a clear mind and focus on practicing healthy eating habits.

Stretching is one way to relieve our bodies of stress. A bad day can cause stress physically and mentally. Stretching daily can relax our body as well as clear and re-energize our mind. Also, muscles lose elasticity as we age. Stretching helps lengthen muscles, which helps to maintain elasticity. Maintaining muscle elasticity helps us look good and feel good.

The most common type of stretching is static stretching. This involves the use of a position held for a period of time. For example, to static stretch your hamstring sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Then slowly lower your upper body toward your legs. Stretch until you feel tightness, not pain. Then hold this position for 10 to 30 seconds. You can do static stretches with your neck, back, legs, etc. If you’re not used to stretching, try stretching at least three times a week for about 20 minutes holding various positions for 10 to 30 seconds.

