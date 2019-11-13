OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 13
Force on Force slates anti-bullying seminar with Captain America

Force on Force will host an anti-bullying seminar on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3001 Stockton Hill Road, No. 1. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Daily Miner)

Originally Published: November 13, 2019 6:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – Children can learn the skills they need to help defend themselves against bullies, both mentally and physically, at Kingman Force on Force’s Free Anti Bullying and Anti Kidnapping Seminar with Captain America.

Set for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road No. 1, the seminar will be taught by Force on Force owner Gianluca Zanna, who is a certified Krav Maga self-defense instructor, in addition to holding other qualifications.

“This seminar will prepare your children to avoid and deal with being bullied, and if necessary, how to defend themselves while asking for help,” Zanna wrote in a press release.

At least one guardian must attend along with their child. To make a reservation, call 928-263-0071 or go to http://KingmanForceonForce.com.

Information provided by Kingman Force on Force

More like this story

Kingman Force on Force offers free anti-bullying class
Learn how to protect yourself at a free self-defense seminar
Kingman Force on Force offers self-defense seminar for seniors
Zanna opens self-defense training center to empower lawful citizens
The time to think about being in an active shooting scenario is now

News