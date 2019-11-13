Horoscopes | Nov. 14, 2019

Birthdays: Travis Barker, 44; Josh Duhamel, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): How receptive you are to someone you love will determine what happens next. Listen to the options you are offered, and consider how you can launch what you want to do next based on what’s available to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of plans will keep you on your toes. Make sure you have all your documents in order and are fully prepared for anything that comes your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful what you wish for. Someone is likely to take your actions the wrong way. Before you find yourself in a compromising position, make it clear how you feel.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take up an unusual hobby, or sign up for a seminar that will help you understand future trends and how best to use what you have to get ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make plans with someone who brings out the best in you. Personal pick-me-ups will improve your attitude.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak your mind; you will encourage others to help you bring about positive change. Control your emotions to avoid giving someone the wrong impression. Indulgent behavior will lead to trouble.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Show how much you care by doing something awesome for someone you love. Take on a challenge that will test your strength.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be faced with decisions that can change the way you earn your living or surroundings. A conversation with someone close to you will encourage you to follow your instincts and take the road less traveled.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will interfere with your thought process. Don’t make hasty decisions regarding someone you care about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your relationships with your peers matter. Listen carefully, and consider the best way to accommodate others without jeopardizing your integrity or reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal gain is heading your way. An idea you have will lead to extra cash.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Simplicity, moderation and determination will lead to success. Surround yourself with people who have as much to offer as you do.