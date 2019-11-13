Needles murder suspect pleads not guilty

A Needles man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree murder in the death of his 3-month-old daughter.

Stefan J. Jackson, 28, made his first appearance in San Bernardino Superior Court after his Nov. 8 arrest. According to court officials, Superior Court Judge R. Glenn Yabuno set Jackson’s bail at $1 million as he awaits trial.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were informed Nov. 7 that Jackson’s daughter had been admitted to the emergency room of Colorado River Medical Center, with visible indications of physical abuse. According to a statement by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department last week, the victim was flown to Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas for emergency medical treatment. She did not survive her injuries.

Homicide detectives began their investigation at Sunrise Children’s Hospital, and at the Needles address where the incident was initially reported. In the course of their investigation, detectives arrested Jackson, who now remained in custody at Adelanto Detention Center in Adelanto, California.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3589. Tips can also be given anonymously at 1-800-782-7463, or at www.wetip.com.