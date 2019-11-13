OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 13
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State court rules juvenile arsonist can serve life

A juvenile sentenced to prison for life for a series of arson fires in Tucson got no relief from the Arizona Court of Appeals, which ruled that the sentence is not unconstitutional. (Adobe Image)

A juvenile sentenced to prison for life for a series of arson fires in Tucson got no relief from the Arizona Court of Appeals, which ruled that the sentence is not unconstitutional. (Adobe Image)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: November 13, 2019 5:06 p.m.

PHOENIX – There's nothing unconstitutional about sending a juvenile to prison for the rest of his life for a series of arson fires in Tucson, the Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled.

Judge Karl Eppich, writing for a divided panel, acknowledged that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to impose a life sentence on juvenile offenders who do not commit homicide. And a separate ruling from the nation's high court found that prison without possibility of parole is a violation of the Eighth Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment unless the juvenile's crimes "reflect irreparable corruption” rather than "transient immaturity.”

But Eppich said that Arizona courts are not bound by those rulings, at least not in this case. He said nothing in those precedents address consecutive sentences, like the 140-year term imposed on Mark Kasic Jr. for setting the fires, a sentence which effectively becomes a life term.

That reasoning by Eppich and appellate Judge Philip Espinosa drew a stinging dissent from appellate Judge Peter Eckerstrom.

"They have embraced a regime in which juveniles who commit a lone murder are entitled to potential sentencing relief while those who, like Kasic, commit a sequence of crimes – where no person is killed – are not,” Eckerstrom wrote, a system he said is hardly proportional.

"This result should give the majority pause,” he said.

In 2009 a jury found Kasic guilty of 32 felonies arising from six arsons and one attempted arson committed over a one-year period beginning when he was 17, though some occurred after he became an adult.

According to court records, most of the arsons on the east side of Tucson involved occupied residences.

All of the fires were set in the same manner, with Kasic entering a carport or storage unit between midnight and daybreak – while the residents were asleep – gathering flammable materials and setting them on fire, often with an accelerant like gasoline.

A city fire investigator called Kasic "the most prolific I've seen.”

"He seems like he knew exactly what he was doing,” said Thomas Quesnel. "We're lucky someone didn't get killed.”

Kasic, who has been in prison since being sentenced, sought relief from his sentences based on the most recent Supreme Court rulings about life terms for juveniles.

But Epplich said none of those cases setting out new precedents involved consecutive sentences.

"We do not consider the aggregate of multiple sentences when evaluating a claim under the Eighth Amendment,” he wrote.

Eckerstrom said that ignores the essence of what the Supreme Court has ruled.

"The Eighth Amendment forbids imprisoning a juvenile offender for life without hope of release,” he said. "This rule applies even to those juveniles who have committed premeditated, first-degree murder.”

And Eckerstrom said he can find "no logical or jurisprudential basis” for excluding someone who was sentenced by a judge for several offenses from this same constitutional protection.

The judge also said there was evidence of the kind of immaturity in this case that the Supreme Court concluded in the other rulings should not allow life sentences of juveniles.

"Kasic committed the offenses with the assistance and encouragement of his peers and no apparent motivation other than to impress his peers with a display of rebellion and risk-taking,” Eckerstorm wrote. And he said Kasic disclosed his crimes to other peers who were not involved, "an action that suggested he lacked any mature understanding of the gravity of his legal actions or the legal risks he faced in committing the arsons.”

He also noted that Kasic had been abandoned by his mother and was raised by a single father and who was sexually abused by another enlisted man his father had trusted as a caregiver.

"Thus, Kasic's life situation and actions exhibited the very features of immaturity the (Supreme) Court has identified as its basis for exempting those juveniles, not irrevocably corrupt, from life imprisonment without hope of release,” Eckerstrom said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jury rules Mohave County man as sexually violent
Judge reviews request to sentence convicted killer to life instead of face jury trial
Supreme Court places hold on appeals court ruling on Mohave County sexual predator
After 2016 ruling, battles over juvenile lifer cases persist
Supreme Court recommits Mohave County sex offender

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News