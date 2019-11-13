Supervisors may hold more meetings outside Kingman

KINGMAN – After receiving a warm welcome when they met in Lake Havasu City on Oct. 7, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors may hold more public meetings outside of Kingman in 2020.

The meeting schedule for 2020 will be on the agenda when the supervisors meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, when the board will discuss appointing next year’s chairman.

The draft calendar schedule calls for most of the biweekly meetings to be held in Kingman at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., with occasional meetings in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

The draft anticipates a Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2019 meeting in Bullhead City, and another on Monday, July 20.

There will be two meetings in Lake Havasu City – Monday, April 20 and Monday, Oct. 20.

The Havasu meeting that took place last month proved to be a success, with elected officials, local businessmen and the audience expressing thanks to the board for holding a meeting outside Kingman.

However, streaming of the meeting was not available, and those who monitor county politics online had to wait for the video to be uploaded the next day.

Information Technology Director Nathan McDaniel indicated there is some uncertainty in regard of streaming from different locations given county use of municipally owned and operated equipment. He also said there is a possibility that most, if not all, off-site meetings might be streamed at some point in the future. That, however, is currently not the case.

Lake Havasu City is home to Supervisors Buster Johnson of District 3 and Ron Gould of District 1. Current board Chairwoman Hildy Angius of District 2 lives in Bullhead City.

Other agenda items include electing a chairman and vice chairman of the board to be effective Jan. 1, 2020. The new chairman will serve for a year.