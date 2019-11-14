OFFERS
Beverly Avenue will close briefly for street improvements

Beverly Avenue between Western Avenue and Fairfax Street will see closures Friday, Nov. 15 and again Monday, Nov. 18, as Desert Construction will be completing street improvements. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Beverly Avenue between Western Avenue and Fairfax Street will see closures Friday, Nov. 15 and again Monday, Nov. 18, as Desert Construction will be completing street improvements. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: November 14, 2019 6:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – Beverly Avenue between Western Avenue and Fairfax Street will see closures Friday, Nov. 15 and again Monday, Nov. 18.

Both days will see Beverly closed for the same amount of time, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The street will reopen in the evening and remain open throughout the weekend.

The closures result from Desert Construction finishing street improvements.

“We’ve got some sewer crossings we’re repairing and we’re improving the asphalt on the north side of the road,” explained Desert’s Michael Collins.

He said if the work is not completed by Friday afternoon, it may be finished by early Monday.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
