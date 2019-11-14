Horoscopes | Nov. 15, 2019

Birthdays: Shailene Woodley, 28; Jonny Lee Miller, 47; Beverly D’Angelo, 68; Sam Waterston, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let upset creep into any situation you are dealing with at home or at work. Concentrate on taking care of your responsibilities and avoiding people who are looking for trouble.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today is about learning and trying new things. Listen, but don’t offer sensitive information in return.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to what you know will work, even if that means moving forward on your own. Live up to what’s expected of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If someone tries to tempt you to do something questionable, don’t hesitate to say no. Do your own thing, and you’ll encounter someone offering something that interests you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you don’t have all the information, remain silent until you know what you are up against. Avoid anyone acting impulsively or using pressure tactics.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Watch how others respond to changes that are coming down the pipeline. What you discover will help you make a wise decision that will position you for advancement.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make plans with friends who share your interests. Romance is apparent, but a hidden matter is best dealt with first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t be fooled by diet fads or someone who has ulterior motives. If something that’s offered isn’t going to lead to an improvement, take a pass.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set goals that will encourage you to get fit, eat well and pay closer attention to the type of people you let into your inner circle. Express your feelings, and do what’s in your best interest.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change of attitude will help you overcome an emotional pitfall. Minimize your spending and indulgent behavior.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you help others will make a difference. Your energy and strength need to be distributed wisely.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take charge, think matters through and execute your plans. Refuse to let what others do disrupt your goals.