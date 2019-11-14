OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Nov. 15, 2019

Originally Published: November 14, 2019 7:07 p.m.

Birthdays: Shailene Woodley, 28; Jonny Lee Miller, 47; Beverly D’Angelo, 68; Sam Waterston, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let upset creep into any situation you are dealing with at home or at work. Concentrate on taking care of your responsibilities and avoiding people who are looking for trouble.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today is about learning and trying new things. Listen, but don’t offer sensitive information in return.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to what you know will work, even if that means moving forward on your own. Live up to what’s expected of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If someone tries to tempt you to do something questionable, don’t hesitate to say no. Do your own thing, and you’ll encounter someone offering something that interests you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you don’t have all the information, remain silent until you know what you are up against. Avoid anyone acting impulsively or using pressure tactics.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Watch how others respond to changes that are coming down the pipeline. What you discover will help you make a wise decision that will position you for advancement.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make plans with friends who share your interests. Romance is apparent, but a hidden matter is best dealt with first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t be fooled by diet fads or someone who has ulterior motives. If something that’s offered isn’t going to lead to an improvement, take a pass.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set goals that will encourage you to get fit, eat well and pay closer attention to the type of people you let into your inner circle. Express your feelings, and do what’s in your best interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change of attitude will help you overcome an emotional pitfall. Minimize your spending and indulgent behavior.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you help others will make a difference. Your energy and strength need to be distributed wisely.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take charge, think matters through and execute your plans. Refuse to let what others do disrupt your goals.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | September 14, 2018
Horoscopes | June 26, 2019
Horoscopes | July 31, 2018
Horoscope | September 26, 2017
Horoscopes | Aug. 25, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News