Kingman Police looking for a few good officers

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is looking for qualified persons to wear the badge, and will host a hiring and recruitment information meeting from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at KPD, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

KPD Patrol Lt. Brian Zach explained the department collaboratively came up with a number of items to be addressed Wednesday to provide clarification for people interested in a law enforcement career.

“We kind of just came up with helpful hints to get their best foot forward and better prepare themselves for this process,” Zach said, noting the process can be “grueling.”

KPD has three-to-five officer openings, but that number could increase. So who is the department looking for?

“People with integrity, good moral values, a sense of purpose and what it means to truly serve other people and the public,” Zach said. “Preferably people that have good life experience that can work through stress, that have good interpersonal skills.”

The latter qualification is of vital importance, as Zach said police officers communicate with people experiencing one of the most difficult days of their lives.

“It takes a natural knack,” he said.

Potential officers should be “technologically sound,” as the department continues to use more technology in its service to the community than ever before.

Overall, KPD is looking for teachable people with sound backgrounds.

“We can teach them a lot of different things, but if they don’t have good core values like being truthful, honest and having integrity, we just can’t start with somebody without that,” Zach said.



Zach also recommends attendance by those considering a career in law enforcement, but who are not sure if it’s right for them.

“Either it’s going to tell them ‘No, I’m not quite ready yet,’ or ‘I think I am ready,’” he said. “Them coming to the meeting may help them to go on either side of that fence.”