Married MCC psychologists Sierra and Cole Stewart get inside each other’s head

KINGMAN – Sierra and Cole Stewart are quite the travelers, but now they are happy to live their Mohave County adventure, pleasantly situated right next to the water – him fishing, her paddle boarding near their Bullhead City house.

But their shared passion is psychology. They are doctoral candidates and psychology instructors at Mohave Community College. Sierra, 32, an Arizonan from the Scottsdale area, teaches at the Neal Campus in Kingman.

Cole, 36, is “from everywhere” and moved a lot as a child. They met in Phoenix, Cole pursing his master’s degree, Sierra working on her BA. Initially studying education, Cole was attracted to psychology through his interest in psychology of cognition.

“I came to the area on a contract out of Los Angeles,” he said. “Then I joined MCC as an associate faculty. Later on, a colleague at work moved and that opened a position for Sierra. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, so we took it.”

They say they are impressed with the Mohave Valley region. They’re avid travelers, and this is a central location, a perfect base to plan future adventures.

“And we can get the best world cuisine in an hour and a half,” Cole said. “Not mentioning the low cost of living.”

This is not the first time the Stewarts are working together and they enjoy it this way.

“I think we really have this good yin and yang balance going on,” Sierra said. “We’re really fortunate and lucky to not only work together but grow professionally together.”

Cole is the college psychology program’s lead faculty member and primarily teaches at the Bullhead City Campus. Sierra is a psychology instructor. They teach various courses, such as introduction to psychology, human sexuality, abnormal psychology, behavioral statistics and introduction to personality. Soon, they will be teaching ground psychology courses at the Lake Havasu City campus, too.

They are also determined to teach their students how psychology is part of their everyday lives. One of the biggest challenges students are struggling with is so called “learned helplessness,” Cole said.

“Our students struggle with one of the lowest socio-economic levels in the country,” he added. “They feel they are not up to challenges in their lives. They feel nothing will change. In fact, due to their difficult backgrounds, they might be uniquely equipped to successfully deal with challenges.”

Human sexuality is another course Cole is teaching, educating young people about STDs and teen pregnancies.

Sierra, who teaches the personality psychology class, said her interest in psychology started in high school when a teacher “made it seem so interesting.” Cole said his wife is a big part of the reason he chose a career in the field of psychology.

“I really didn’t think it was for me, but the more we talked, and having her by my side, I eventually realized I do like it and we both like helping people,” he said.