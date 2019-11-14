Rants and Raves | Nov. 15, 2019
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
KRMC crosswalk – Why doesn't KRMC bite the bullet which they should have done years ago and build a multi-level parking structure? If placed properly, it could have walkways from upper levels to the main building. And free up space for the future.
Federal budget deficit surges to $134.5 billion in October – The budget deficit skyrockets when the “conservatives” are in office. Fiscal responsibility my eye!
New testimony at Trump impeachment inquiry – “New evidence” -heard second hand, denied by Trump. “Irregular Channel” were four Americans including energy expert, Governor Perry there for fact finding; nothing irregular at all. Taylor’s info was 2nd, 3rd and 4th hand, not allowed in trials. Nothing burger.
US Turkey ties strained – Erdogan/Trump four-hour meeting appeared congenial/productive. Our world doesn’t revolve around broken down Russia or Ukraine. Obama sent Ukraine blankets; Trump sent money and weapons. They’re in much better shape under Trump even though Ukraine’s history is total corruption.
DACA hearing – If we’re still a country of laws, this one is easy. Obama’s DACA broke the law. Obama is the one responsible for any suffering. If you rob a 7-11 because you’re hungry, you’re still charged with robbery. Correct this now.
Bernie leads his party to open borders – We would have no problems with borders if Americans didn’t have such a problem with drugs. We are our own worst enemy. Get with it Buchanan. Your articles reek of conservative garbage.
New testimony against Trump – So a guy is sitting with another guy at a restaurant. The second guy’s on the phone with President Trump. Guy one can hear the president on the other end of the other guy’s phone call? An amazing, impeachable offense.
