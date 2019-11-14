OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Nov. 15, 2019

Kingman Regional Medical Center is working with the City of Kingman to install a new pedestrian crosswalk on Beverly Avenue. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Daily Miner)

Kingman Regional Medical Center is working with the City of Kingman to install a new pedestrian crosswalk on Beverly Avenue. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Daily Miner)

Originally Published: November 14, 2019 7:02 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

KRMC crosswalk – Why doesn't KRMC bite the bullet which they should have done years ago and build a multi-level parking structure? If placed properly, it could have walkways from upper levels to the main building. And free up space for the future.

Federal budget deficit surges to $134.5 billion in October – The budget deficit skyrockets when the “conservatives” are in office. Fiscal responsibility my eye!

New testimony at Trump impeachment inquiry – “New evidence” -heard second hand, denied by Trump. “Irregular Channel” were four Americans including energy expert, Governor Perry there for fact finding; nothing irregular at all. Taylor’s info was 2nd, 3rd and 4th hand, not allowed in trials. Nothing burger.

US Turkey ties strained – Erdogan/Trump four-hour meeting appeared congenial/productive. Our world doesn’t revolve around broken down Russia or Ukraine. Obama sent Ukraine blankets; Trump sent money and weapons. They’re in much better shape under Trump even though Ukraine’s history is total corruption.

DACA hearing – If we’re still a country of laws, this one is easy. Obama’s DACA broke the law. Obama is the one responsible for any suffering. If you rob a 7-11 because you’re hungry, you’re still charged with robbery. Correct this now.

Bernie leads his party to open borders – We would have no problems with borders if Americans didn’t have such a problem with drugs. We are our own worst enemy. Get with it Buchanan. Your articles reek of conservative garbage.

New testimony against Trump – So a guy is sitting with another guy at a restaurant. The second guy’s on the phone with President Trump. Guy one can hear the president on the other end of the other guy’s phone call? An amazing, impeachable offense.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | Oct. 4, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 7, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 6, 2019
Rants & Raves | Sept. 30, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 21, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News