Special events, grants and new positions on Supervisors’ agenda
KINGMAN – Special use permits, leases and grants will be on the agenda when the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
The county staff will deliver a report and recommendations regarding special use permits for special events. The board expressed its concerns in terms of enforcement of the rules and the rules themselves.
It turns out, County Attorney Ryan Esplin explained in a letter to multiple county employees, there are already criminal penalties in the county’s ordinance and by statute, as well as civil methods to enforce compliance with the zoning ordinance. The problem is “the vagueness of the application of the special use permits,” for example a definition of an enterprise. Lumping temporary event and non-temporary uses only complicates the matter, and the process for obtaining a permit is time consuming.
Esplin proposes to define enterprise, separate special use permits from temporary events, and streamline the application process for both categories through the Development Services Department.
The supervisors will consider a two-year renewal of the lease with the American Red Cross to allow them to use office and storage space in the county facility at 3675 Sunshine Ave. The space will be used for occasional office work and volunteer training as well as storage for emergency supplies and vehicles for county emergencies.
The board will also consider establishing three additional grant-funded Community Health Education Specialist I positions within the Arizona Prescription Drug Overdose Prevention Program grant.
Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management recommends the board accept a $9,200 State Homeland Security Grant for four mobile radios.
The board is expected to authorize the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Adult Detention Division, to accept an award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance State Criminal Alien Assistance Program in the amount of $4,262. The amount was determined by the number of undocumented criminal aliens incarcerated in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Local schools just received their grades
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Mohave 911
- Wild horse and burro board member: Approach must change
- Man convicted of Dollar General robbery sentenced to 63 years
- Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- City seeks information on vandals of Walleck Ranch Park
- Alexander Van Muchow enters not-guilty pleas at arraignment
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- B-17 bomber lands in town for AirFest
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: