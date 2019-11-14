Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October

KINGMAN – Cascades Inc. will close its tissue converting operation at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in October, putting dozens of area residents out of work.

The Quebec-based company said in a news release that a New York plant will close on March 27, and the Kingman location will continue operations until its lease is up at the end of October 2020.

The release noted the two locations produce a combined 9 million cases of tissue products annually, and employ 213 workers.

According to https://www.choosekingman.com/, the City’s economic development website, 103 people are employed at the local Cascades manufacturing facility at 4625 Interstate Way.

“The difficult, but necessary decisions we are announcing today are part of our strategic efforts to improve the tissue group's profitability and position this business for long-term success,” said Jean-David Tardif, president and chief operating officer.

Tardif said the Kingman and New York plants are losing money.

“The losses recorded by these plants, existing market conditions, and our recently announced investments in acquiring and modernizing other converting units in the U.S. have prompted us to move production to our other sites to optimize operational efficiency and reduce logistic costs,” he said.

Cascades says it will offer transfers to remaining company locations to as many local employees as possible.

Cascades’ Quebec office did not immediately return phone calls seeking more information.

Information provided by Cascades