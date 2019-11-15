Children can enjoy a special story time presented by Belle, Nov. 19

Beale Street Theater is hosting Story time with Belle at the Mohave County Library, 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Children will enjoy a very special story time presented by Belle from the upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast Jr. They can also talk to Belle in person and take pictures with her.

All ages are welcome. This is a free event and because seating will be limited as first come, first serve we suggest arriving early.

For more information, visit bealestreettheater.com.

