Mohave County Most Wanted | November 13, 2019

Originally Published: November 15, 2019 3:56 p.m.

As of Wednesday the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Brooke Goleuke (MCSO)

Brooke Goleuke

DOB: 06/09/1973 White Female 5-0 127 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Blonde

Offense: Narcotic drugs for transport/sale, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 04/18/2018

photo

Micka Fern Kutschat (MCSO)

Micka Fern Kutschat

DOB: 01/02/1996 White Female 5-11 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/02/2019

photo

Shannon Nicole Freeman (MCSO)

Shannon Nicole Freeman

DOB: 07/12/1985 White Female 5-7 145 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Narcotic drugs possession/use, Class 4 Felony; Failure to appear-probation violation

Warrant: 08/01/2019

photo

Zachariah Daniel Lamb (MCSO)

Zachariah Daniel Lamb

DOB: 10/20/1999 White Male 5-11 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlawful use of means of transport/passenger, Class 6 Undesignated Felony;

Warrant: 10/11/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Tharen Joseph Hayes-Trantham (MCSO)

Tharen Joseph Hayes-Trantham

Offense: Theft of means transp - control, Class 3 Felony;

Warrant: 11/04/2019 Capture: 11/13/2019

photo

Aaron Leonard Quiroz (MCSO)

Aaron Leonard Quiroz

Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 05/31/2019 Capture: 11/05/2019

photo

Timothy Aloysius Boland (MCSO)

Timothy Aloysius Boland

Offense: Dangerous drugs possession-use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 09/05/2019 Capture: 10/24/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

