Mohave County Most Wanted | November 13, 2019
As of Wednesday the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Brooke Goleuke
DOB: 06/09/1973 White Female 5-0 127 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Blonde
Offense: Narcotic drugs for transport/sale, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 04/18/2018
Micka Fern Kutschat
DOB: 01/02/1996 White Female 5-11 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 08/02/2019
Shannon Nicole Freeman
DOB: 07/12/1985 White Female 5-7 145 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Narcotic drugs possession/use, Class 4 Felony; Failure to appear-probation violation
Warrant: 08/01/2019
Zachariah Daniel Lamb
DOB: 10/20/1999 White Male 5-11 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlawful use of means of transport/passenger, Class 6 Undesignated Felony;
Warrant: 10/11/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Tharen Joseph Hayes-Trantham
Offense: Theft of means transp - control, Class 3 Felony;
Warrant: 11/04/2019 Capture: 11/13/2019
Aaron Leonard Quiroz
Offense: Unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 05/31/2019 Capture: 11/05/2019
Timothy Aloysius Boland
Offense: Dangerous drugs possession-use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 09/05/2019 Capture: 10/24/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Local schools just received their grades
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Mohave 911
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Man convicted of Dollar General robbery sentenced to 63 years
- Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards
- Alexander Van Muchow enters not-guilty pleas at arraignment
- City seeks information on vandals of Walleck Ranch Park
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: