Special Thanksgiving Market set for Saturday

Kingman Farmers Market will host its fourth annual Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market, which features local producers and artisans, is held at the Thunder Rode Event Center at First and Beale streets in downtown Kingman.

Items available at the market include fresh produce, local honey, handcrafted gifts, jams and jellies, home-baked goods, Navajo traditional and wire-wrapped jewelry; soaps, balms and salves; and CBD and bath products.

The market also features live music and a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere.

The Christmas Market will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 and the event center will be decorated for Christmas, a news release noted.

