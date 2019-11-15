OFFERS
Special Thanksgiving Market set for Saturday

The Kingman Farmers Market, shown above, will host its fourth annual Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Kingman Farmers Market, shown above, will host its fourth annual Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Originally Published: November 15, 2019 11:38 a.m.

Kingman Farmers Market will host its fourth annual Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market, which features local producers and artisans, is held at the Thunder Rode Event Center at First and Beale streets in downtown Kingman.

Items available at the market include fresh produce, local honey, handcrafted gifts, jams and jellies, home-baked goods, Navajo traditional and wire-wrapped jewelry; soaps, balms and salves; and CBD and bath products.

The market also features live music and a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere.

The Christmas Market will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 and the event center will be decorated for Christmas, a news release noted.

Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market

