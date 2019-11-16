Beverly Avenue will close briefly for street improvements
KINGMAN – Beverly Avenue between Western Avenue and Fairfax Street will see closures Friday, Nov. 15 and again Monday, Nov. 18.
Both days will see Beverly closed for the same amount of time, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The street will reopen in the evening and remain open throughout the weekend.
The closures result from Desert Construction finishing street improvements.
“We’ve got some sewer crossings we’re repairing and we’re improving the asphalt on the north side of the road,” explained Desert’s Michael Collins.
He said if the work is not completed by Friday afternoon, it may be finished by early Monday.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Mohave 911
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards
- City seeks information on vandals of Walleck Ranch Park
- Alexander Van Muchow enters not-guilty pleas at arraignment
- Kingman Miner becomes triweekly Nov. 20
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: