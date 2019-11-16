OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cochise County prepares for role as landing site for Boeing’s Starliner space capsule

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner reusable space capsule parachutes back to earth during a test on Feb. 13, 2019. (Public domain)

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner reusable space capsule parachutes back to earth during a test on Feb. 13, 2019. (Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 7:01 p.m.

BISBEE (AP) – Cochise County officials don’t have to consider possible emergency responses or road closures when thousands of migratory birds drop in on the Wilcox Playa every year.

Not so with Boeing Corp.’s plan to use the flat desert grassland in southeastern Arizona as one of five preferred landing sites in four states for its new reusable space capsule.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors briefed Tuesday by Boeing representatives and county officials about the plan were told that parts such as heat shield doors might be jettisoned from the parachuting capsule and that a Boeing contractor would be clean up hazardous materials.

Also, roads in the area might have to be closed with dozens of sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers being deployed to secure the landing site. Viewing areas would be designated for VIPs and the media, and an ambulance would be on standby.

County spokeswoman Amanda Baillie told the Arizona Daily Star that the county is working with Boeing regarding the reimbursement of the county’s costs for the Starliner project.

Briefing material said up to 100,000 people from outside the area might show up to observe the landing.

The winter habitat for thousands of sandhill cranes, the Willcox Playa site, is located about 65 miles east of Tucson and 345 miles west of El Paso, Texas, on land owned by the U.S. Army and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Boeing says the Starliner could land at Willcox Playa or at several military sites: Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California or at two sites in White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Weather conditions, particularly winds, will be a major factor in determining what landing site is used, said Marty Linde, Boeing’s manager of landing and recovery.

Linde said Willcox Playa is attractive because it provides a flat surface for landing for the Starliner, the Herald-Review reported.

“I’m amazed at the Playa,” Linde said. “What a piece of cake this is going to be.”

With a “nominal” landing under normal circumstances, the landing would be planned months in advance. But an in-space emergency situation could provide only a few hours of notice, according to briefing documents.

Being developed by Boeing under a NASA contract, the Starliner on Nov. 4 made a safety test flight at White Sands, shooting nearly a mile into the air before parachuting back to the ground.

An orbital test flight from Cape Canaveral in Florida to the International Space Station with a dummy and some cargo on board is planned Dec. 17.

If it goes well, a test flight with a crew would follow.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State Briefs | Activists to protest wall along Arizona-Mexico border
Astronauts picked for SpaceX, Boeing capsule test flights
Crew capsule rockets toward space station with test dummy
Milestone: Capsule with dummy aboard docks at space station
SpaceX suffers serious setback with crew capsule accident

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News