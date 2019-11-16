County unemployment rate improves slightly
The jobless rate in Mohave County fell slightly in October to 5.2%, according to the monthly labor market report released by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity this week.
That figure improves upon the county’s rates of 5.3% in September, and 5.7% a year ago.
Mohave is ranked 11th highest among Arizona’s 15 counties, with unemployment nearly a percentage point higher than the state’s 4.3% rate.
Greenlee and Maricopa counties have the lowest rates in the state at 3.7%. Yuma is the only county with double-digit unemployment, with a rate of 16.1% in October.
The national jobless rate is 3.6%, up from 3.5% in September.
The report follows mixed employment news in Kingman this month. The Black Bear Diner opened with 89 new jobs, but Cascades Inc. announced it will close its Kingman tissue converting plant in October, 2020, idling about 100 workers.
Information provided by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity
