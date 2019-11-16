OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Off-topic discussions cause patient to question therapist

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 7:33 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have been working through major anxiety issues with a therapist for the last few months. Sometimes he is very helpful; other times he goes off on tangents, talking about topics I don’t feel the need to discuss (and things that don’t necessarily pertain to me). I find it frustrating, and at times, it makes me angry (although I keep that to myself). How can I keep my therapist on track? Or, how can I break up with him without just ghosting him? – Wants To Make Real Changes

Dear Wants: Many times a patient will feel hesitant to tell a therapist that a line of conversation seems uncomfortable or irrelevant. Your therapist may explain to you why he is pursuing the issues. You can then accept or reject the explanation. If you continue to feel uncomfortable after that, you can “disengage” via a letter or a phone call. Ghosting is the coward’s way out, and I don’t recommend it.

Dear Abby: I don’t know how to refer to the man I love. We are both older and have been living together for years. Introducing him as my “boyfriend” makes me feel like a kid in a short-term relationship. I can’t use “husband” because we get our full benefits being single. (If we marry, we could lose half our income.)

I tried “partner,” but people assumed I was speaking of a business partner or a same-sex partner. “Lover” comes across as an extramarital affair. There has to be another word for a couple who lives together for years, like in a marriage, but who cannot marry. – Unclassified in South Carolina

Dear Unclassified: You might refer to the gentleman as your honey, your sweetheart, your loved one or spouse – or simply by his name. Most of the people with whom you are speaking probably know you live together, and if they are new acquaintances, there is no requirement that you explain your marital or financial situation.

Dear Abby: My husband wants a puppy. It will need more attention than my husband has time to give, not to mention the time, effort and consistency needed to train a puppy. Our neighbor has a dog that my sweet hubby can play with every day if he wants to. Please help me. – Retired Pet Lover in Louisiana

Dear Pet Lover: If your sweet hubby feels the need to pet and cuddle a puppy, tell him he can do so at the local shelter. Then suggest that if he wants to adopt a dog, it should be an older one from a shelter or rescue group. If he does, you stand a better chance of winding up with a pet that is already trained and housebroken.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Hosting overnight guests proves prickly for family with 6 cats
Dear Abby | Make holidays happy for pets by keeping them safe, healthy
Dear Abby | Long-married couple wonders if being ‘swingers’ is for them
Dear Abby | Gal pal encroaches on man’s relationship with girlfriend
Dear Abby | Husband won’t defend wife from shunning by his family

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News