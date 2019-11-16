Drivers escape injury in 2-car crash

GOLDEN VALLEY – No injuries were reported in a two-car crash at 2:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 in Golden Valley.

According to emergency officials at the scene, a silver four-door Nissan sedan was traveling east on Highway 68 when a white four-door Ford sedan traveling north on Aztec Drive failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Nissan.

When firefighters arrived, they observed one vehicle blocking the passing lane on westbound Highway 68, and the other vehicle blocking the eastbound lane.

Golden Valley Fire Battalion Chief David Martin, Captain Boyd Lewis and firefighters from Station 11 responded, along with DPS law enforcement.

There were no injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation by DPS.