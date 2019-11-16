Gosar draws another challenger

The race for the Republican nomination for the Arizona District 4 seat in the House of Representatives is a little larger than it has been in recent years.

Rep. Paul Gosar already has signaled his intention to seek reelection, filing his statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State on Oct. 4. But after running unopposed in two of the last three primary elections, the five-term congressman looks as though he may have a little more competition for the party’s nomination in 2020.

Anne Marie Ward of Prescott (no relation to Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelly Ward) officially kicked off her campaign on Nov. 5, becoming the second challenger for the seat in Congress after Emily Robinson submitted her statement of interest back on Aug. 31.

“I think Paul Gosar is going to be a tough one to beat,” said Mohave County Republican Chairman Sam Scarmado. “Really he hasn’t made any major foibles or mistakes. I have spoken to (Ward) about why she is running and she seems like a nice enough person – very motivated, that is for sure. She is a dedicated person.”

Scarmado said he hadn’t heard anything about Robinson or her campaign yet.

Ward, who recently worked for Sen. Martha McSally doing rural outreach throughout Northern Arizona, said she decided to run for the House of Representatives after watching the national discourse deteriorate over the last few years.

“The biggest concern is our legacy,” Ward said. “We have this incredible legacy of the greatest nation on the planet. My family fought in the Revolutionary War, my dad, who is 75, served six years as a paratrooper, so I grew up with this legacy of, ‘It is incredible to be an American, it is incredible to have this world around us.’ But now we have socialism eking its way in, and not just eking its way in but literally hijacking the national rhetoric.

“It is starting to permeate to the point that it is gaining influence and momentum in a way that is taking away from what the greatest generation has built, what our founders have built. We can’t sit on the sidelines anymore. We need somebody who can go toe to toe with these new democratic socialists and fight for what our country is.”

A little over a week after announcing her candidacy, Ward has been hitting the campaign trail hard. On Wednesday, she visited Lake Havasu City as a candidate for the first time, where she met with members of the Mohave County Republican Party, along with various small businesses throughout town.

“We are finding out what the issues are specific to the community,” Ward said. “A lot of rural issues are the same, but what is specifically effecting each city can differ.”

But Ward said she believes she already has a fairly good idea about the most important issues facing the area as a life-long resident of Prescott with a husband from Bullhead City and grandparents from Parker.

“This area is very near and dear to me,” she said.

If elected, Ward said her top issues would include “actual affordable healthcare”, mental and behavioral healthcare, keeping public lands open and properly managed, trade agreements that benefit farmers, miners and ranchers, paying down the national deficit, and deregulating small businesses.

Politically, she says she isn’t far off from Gosar – who is regarded as a staunch conservative – and said he has, “done a lot of good things for us.”

“We would be very similar on how conservative we are – the value of conservative values and principles,” Ward said. “When it comes to policy, I am strongly supportive of USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), I am strongly supportive of the president and his initiatives with handling mental and behavior healthcare, with handling the opioid crisis that has disproportionally impacted our rural communities. I am very supportive of our different industries and what they need.”

The biggest difference Ward sees between herself and Gosar is her willingness to speak out in opposition to the narratives being pushed in the House of Representatives by its most liberal members. She also said she wants to bring greater civility to the national discourse rather than engaging in personal attacks.

“I think a lot of it is logic and common sense,” Ward said. “When they present an argument of ‘Everybody gets a job,’ it sounds wonderful, but what does that mean? We are not seeing that voice. It is just hatred of one side or the other. So that civil discourse, that discussion, we can take it away from the personal attacks and into, ‘what is the issue?’”

As part of the Republican Primary, Ward said she is hoping to engage in a series of debates with Gosar and anyone else running to represent the 4th District. Ward said she sent a letter to Gosar on Tuesday requesting he select dates for five debates in different communities throughout the district – Lake Havasu City, Payson, Prescott, Yuma, and San Tan Valley. The debates would focus on healthcare, the economy, trade and jobs.

“The most important thing that we can have is civil and open discourse,” Ward said. “So allowing voters to see where we stand on those issues in a very issue-focused way, and letting the voters weigh in with their concerns, where do we stand on those, how can we make sure that we are representing them. Those five debates will really give the people in this primary a vision of what do they need? What do they see as their community’s need? And where do we need to be going as a country to then select somebody.

“In this primary, I think those debates are crucial. To give the people a fair and open view of who their candidates are, and what they are going to do.”

Ward said she hasn’t received a response from Gosar as of Thursday evening.

Scarmardo said party officials are not allowed to take sides during a primary, but said the Republican Party will support whoever gets the most votes. No matter who that is, he said he is confident that Arizona’s District 4 seat will remain in the GOP’s hands after the general election.

“I wish them all luck. The Republican Party is going to kick ass this time anyway,” Scarmardo said. “I think we are going to wipe out the Democratic Party. Under comrade (Adam) Schiff (D, Calif.) they are shooting themselves in the foot on a minutely basis.”

Gosar and Robinson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.