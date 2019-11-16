Horoscopes | Nov. 17, 2019

Birthdays: Rachel McAdams, 41; Dylan Walsh, 56; Danny DeVito, 75; Martin Scorsese, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A short trip will energize you. Share with someone you love, and you’ll come up with a perfect combination to suit your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your thoughts, and make new memories. Today is about stability, loyalty and future security.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be open regarding feelings and what you want to happen. Do something beautiful for someone you love, and it will make a difference.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Own up to what you want to become. Don’t wait for someone to take over when you can do it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will surface when it comes to personal matters and domestic issues. Personal growth will result and develop into something rewarding.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t get angry when you should be looking for a way to make a difference. Helping others isn’t always easy, but if you set a good example and show compassion, you will win over even your most challenging opponent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a direction that lets you use your interests and your skills to earn a living. Expand your dossier to include what motivates you the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from what you experience, and expand your mind, spirit and goals. Focus on doing what’s right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on strength, stamina and improving your body, mind and spirit. Personal growth will bring you the most satisfaction and encourage you to live a moderate lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change takes courage, along with the physical wherewithal to make it happen. Don’t freeze when you should be taking action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A physical challenge will energize you. What you achieve will make you feel stronger and give you the confidence you need to make an overdue adjustment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever is necessary to improve your health and protect your reputation. Offer love, time and healthy alternatives to those who question your motives.