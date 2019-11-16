OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Nov. 17, 2019

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 7:35 p.m.

Birthdays: Rachel McAdams, 41; Dylan Walsh, 56; Danny DeVito, 75; Martin Scorsese, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A short trip will energize you. Share with someone you love, and you’ll come up with a perfect combination to suit your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your thoughts, and make new memories. Today is about stability, loyalty and future security.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be open regarding feelings and what you want to happen. Do something beautiful for someone you love, and it will make a difference.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Own up to what you want to become. Don’t wait for someone to take over when you can do it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will surface when it comes to personal matters and domestic issues. Personal growth will result and develop into something rewarding.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t get angry when you should be looking for a way to make a difference. Helping others isn’t always easy, but if you set a good example and show compassion, you will win over even your most challenging opponent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a direction that lets you use your interests and your skills to earn a living. Expand your dossier to include what motivates you the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from what you experience, and expand your mind, spirit and goals. Focus on doing what’s right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on strength, stamina and improving your body, mind and spirit. Personal growth will bring you the most satisfaction and encourage you to live a moderate lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change takes courage, along with the physical wherewithal to make it happen. Don’t freeze when you should be taking action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A physical challenge will energize you. What you achieve will make you feel stronger and give you the confidence you need to make an overdue adjustment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever is necessary to improve your health and protect your reputation. Offer love, time and healthy alternatives to those who question your motives.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | Feb. 25, 2019
Horoscopes | Oct. 24
Horoscopes | December 19, 2018
Horoscopes for Jan. 25, 2017
Horoscopes for Feb. 5, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News