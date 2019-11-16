Kingman Elks to host holiday bazaar on Nov. 23

KINGMAN – You can get an early start to your holiday shopping at the Kingman Elks Lodge 468 at 900 Gates Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Lodge will hold its 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event features vendors and crafters selling unique handcrafted gift items, including Christmas decorations. Food will be available for purchase.